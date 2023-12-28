Harvest Finance (FARM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.81 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $44.93 or 0.00105753 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,907 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

