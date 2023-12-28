Head to Head Analysis: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Humacyte has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 160.07%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 947.39%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Humacyte.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Humacyte and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 196.59 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.43 NanoString Technologies $127.26 million 0.28 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.21

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Humacyte beats NanoString Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

