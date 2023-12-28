Head to Head Contrast: Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Sumitomo Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sumitomo Chemical pays out 116.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Airbus pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sumitomo Chemical has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Chemical $20.47 billion 0.19 $51.70 million $0.25 48.00 Airbus $61.92 billion 1.97 $4.47 billion $1.34 28.87

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Airbus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Chemical. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Chemical and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Chemical 0.47% 0.72% 0.26% Airbus 6.32% 27.17% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo Chemical and Airbus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Chemical 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 2 1 4 0 2.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbus beats Sumitomo Chemical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo Chemical



Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Airbus



Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; a range of civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; and unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

