Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $6.69

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.83. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 221,928 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hello Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hello Group by 2,364.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 457,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 438,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

