Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 20,863 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 355,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 167,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 141,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

