Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 1.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned 1.20% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

