Heritage Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 944.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 783,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.68. 1,318,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.