Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $9.20 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 1,311,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.