Heritage Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.58. 458,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,742. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.27. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

