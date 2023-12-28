Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after buying an additional 159,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 447,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,309. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.