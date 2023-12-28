Heritage Financial Services LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.1 %

VGT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $487.84.

Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

