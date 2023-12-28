Heritage Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 361.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 164,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,974. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

