HI Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $346,723.56 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.57 or 1.00039181 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012183 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010865 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00203469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00108 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $384,848.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

