HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

MDT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,663. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

