HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after buying an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.59. 360,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.