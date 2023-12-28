HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $38,765,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,390.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.3 %

OPCH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 231,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.