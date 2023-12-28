HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 3,499.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 425.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Trading Down 1.3 %

VC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 52,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.