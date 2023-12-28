HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 264 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.32. 285,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

