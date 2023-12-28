HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.19. 611,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,061. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $357.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

