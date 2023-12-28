HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,694. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.42. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

