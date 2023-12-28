HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $590.36

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $590.36 and last traded at $589.91, with a volume of 53272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $585.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.62.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.08 and its 200-day moving average is $502.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $21,363,614. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

