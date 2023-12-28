Hurco Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

HURC stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

