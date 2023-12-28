Hurco Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.
Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
HURC stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.46. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
