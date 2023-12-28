HWG Holdings LP Acquires 668 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 779,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

