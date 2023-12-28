HWG Holdings LP Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 270.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 1,237,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.