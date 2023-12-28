HWG Holdings LP Has $3.86 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 2.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock worth $5,524,594. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.60. 188,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.