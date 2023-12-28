HWG Holdings LP Has $40,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $390.31. 68,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $274.80 and a 1 year high of $396.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

