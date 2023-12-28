HWG Holdings LP Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HWG Holdings LP lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 0.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $827.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,079. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $783.80 and its 200 day moving average is $746.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.