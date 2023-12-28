HWG Holdings LP Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $163.42. 658,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

