iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.60

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 52692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $656.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,648,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.