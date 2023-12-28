Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.02. Indivior shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 10,173 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
