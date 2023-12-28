Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.02. Indivior shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 10,173 shares traded.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a positive return on equity of 370.37% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

Indivior Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

