Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

