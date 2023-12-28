Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.91. 136,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.96 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

