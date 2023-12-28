Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Intel stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,081,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,836,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

