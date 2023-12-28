Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

