Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,699. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

