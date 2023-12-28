Intergy Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 243,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.