Intergy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.33. 226,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

