International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $74,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.27.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

