Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.45 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and $257.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00022990 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00094326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,368,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,052,297 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

