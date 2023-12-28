Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $628.18. 118,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

