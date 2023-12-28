Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
