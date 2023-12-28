Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Articles

