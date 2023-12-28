Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 115,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,099. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

