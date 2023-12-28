Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.88

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.88 and last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 37904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1202 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 401.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

