Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.4% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 144.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 145.8% in the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 33,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,453,469. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $411.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.69.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.