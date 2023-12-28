Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $410.80 and last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 13779177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.96.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
