Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $410.80 and last traded at $410.78, with a volume of 13779177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $408.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.