Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

