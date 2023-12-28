Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 28th (ACQ, ALIT, BALL, BERY, BKNG, CCK, CERE, CRON, CUBE, CYTK)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 28th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $1.78 to $2.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $152.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $670.00 to $791.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $510.00 to $525.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

