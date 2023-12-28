Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 28th (ACQ, ALIT, BALL, BERY, BKNG, CCK, CERE, CRON, CUBE, CYTK)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 28th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL)

had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $1.78 to $2.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $92.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $86.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $152.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $24.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $670.00 to $791.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $510.00 to $525.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $111.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $125.00 to $150.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

