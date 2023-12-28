iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $479.63

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $479.63 and last traded at $479.25, with a volume of 277938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $478.78.

The firm has a market cap of $370.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

