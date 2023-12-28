iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.84. 1,094,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,340. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

