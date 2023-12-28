iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stake Boosted by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up 7.0% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.71. 98,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,427. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

